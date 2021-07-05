AGF Investments LLC Decreases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $365.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.84 and a twelve month high of $365.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

