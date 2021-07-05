WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after buying an additional 1,759,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,743,000 after buying an additional 1,043,722 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,713,000 after purchasing an additional 537,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,539,000 after purchasing an additional 299,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,007,000 after purchasing an additional 250,004 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $90.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.75. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

