Horizon Investments LLC Takes $333,000 Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,483.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,685 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $118.93 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

