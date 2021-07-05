Horizon Investments LLC Makes New $399,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $3,076,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 27,059 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $51,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $67,418.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,789 shares of company stock worth $5,685,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $42.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.