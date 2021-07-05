Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 78,554 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dana were worth $13,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 436,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75,533 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,318,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter valued at $12,584,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAN opened at $23.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88. Dana Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

