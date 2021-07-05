Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $12.42 Million Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,592 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $12,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $160.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.94.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.