Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $973.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce $973.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $957.70 million and the highest is $987.00 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $705.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,385,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after buying an additional 185,945 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 35.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $849,000.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.