Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 47,491 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,118,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,491 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Landec were worth $11,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Landec by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Landec during the fourth quarter worth about $1,140,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Landec in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Landec by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Landec by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after buying an additional 92,128 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landec alerts:

Shares of Landec stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $329.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29, a PEG ratio of 224.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.76. Landec Co. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.75 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landec Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Landec news, VP James G. Hall bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,151 shares in the company, valued at $415,783.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,152 shares in the company, valued at $479,062.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 112,560 shares of company stock worth $1,155,710 over the last ninety days. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LNDC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Landec Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.