Elrond (EGLD) One Day Volume Tops $71.45 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for about $97.10 or 0.00289583 BTC on exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $71.45 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 42.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00034807 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00037658 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00012961 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,027.51 or 0.03064313 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,006,864 coins and its circulating supply is 17,730,331 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

