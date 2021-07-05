Anchor Price Tops $0.78 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. Anchor has a market cap of $10.04 million and $12,707.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002334 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Anchor has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00054076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.70 or 0.00792381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.38 or 0.07957786 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

