Everex (EVX) Trading 2% Higher This Week

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Everex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $161,375.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everex has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everex Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

