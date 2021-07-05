Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $217.76 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $125.11 and a one year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

