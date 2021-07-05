Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $125,624,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after buying an additional 362,047 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,037,000 after buying an additional 308,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,593,000 after buying an additional 166,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVY opened at $209.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $109.99 and a 1 year high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

