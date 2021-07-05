Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 133,612 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,612 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 4.36% of DSP Group worth $15,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DSP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSP Group stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.83 million, a PE ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.91. DSP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $18.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

