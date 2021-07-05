Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 42,415 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 124.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $214.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $217.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCA. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

