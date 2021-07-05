Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,896 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $192.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.34 and a 52 week high of $193.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

