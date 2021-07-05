D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

NYSE DHI opened at $92.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.89 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

