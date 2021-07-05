AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Voya Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Insiders sold a total of 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VOYA opened at $62.88 on Monday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $70.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.