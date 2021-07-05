XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,607 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

NYSE SJM opened at $129.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $102.87 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

