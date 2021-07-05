Analysts Set Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Target Price at $44.75

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

BHF opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

