Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 56,496 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,496 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $21,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,563,540,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after buying an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $639,252,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

EBAY stock opened at $70.08 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

