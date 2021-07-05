Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 623,431 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,650,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623,431 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $81,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

