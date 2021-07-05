Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,392 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,974 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $398.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $176.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $400.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.86.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

