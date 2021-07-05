Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $76.63 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,831,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,371 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $76,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 672,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 32,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,966,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,320,000 after purchasing an additional 102,199 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

NYSE:VRT opened at $26.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.