Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,348 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Nokia by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 121.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.08.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOK. SEB Equity Research raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

