Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $4.61 Million Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $53.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

