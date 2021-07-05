Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDS. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 597.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $76.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.73. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

