6,305 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 170,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,529,000 after buying an additional 116,150 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Comerica by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Comerica by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,824,000 after buying an additional 353,025 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $71.73 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

