Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $214.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,569.06 or 1.00242708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00037991 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007870 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00011073 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00057541 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

