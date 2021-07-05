Playgroundz (IOG) Trading 88% Lower Over Last Week

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded 88% lower against the dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $239,737.97 and approximately $3,055.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00044511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00135024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00168735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,637.67 or 1.00447600 BTC.

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

