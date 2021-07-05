Mithril Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.36 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $37.36 million and $16.11 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013085 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00175232 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000859 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000572 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

