Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report $60.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.80 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $58.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $235.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.80 million to $240.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $228.93 million, with estimates ranging from $219.60 million to $238.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of HFWA opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $862.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.79. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

In other Heritage Financial news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 155,365 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its position in Heritage Financial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 327,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 47,660 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 186,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 39,089 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

