Short Interest in Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Grows By 20.4%

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 200,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 602.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on CGEAF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at $93.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.91. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $69.98 and a 1 year high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

