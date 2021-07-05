Short Interest in Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Drops By 15.6%

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,519,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 1,799,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of CMPNF opened at $0.56 on Monday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56.
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
