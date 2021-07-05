Short Interest in Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Drops By 15.6%

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,519,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 1,799,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of CMPNF opened at $0.56 on Monday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income- producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade-A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to 2.93 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail properties by way of two landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, one on each side of the Victoria Harbour.

