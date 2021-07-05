$169.34 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report $169.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.10 million and the highest is $172.00 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $160.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $669.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $650.40 million to $680.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $687.81 million, with estimates ranging from $669.53 million to $705.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.45 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Heartland Express stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at $217,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

