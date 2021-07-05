Zacks: Analysts Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $358.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will report $358.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $356.50 million to $364.01 million. RingCentral posted sales of $277.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNG. UBS Group began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $289.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,158.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.72. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,282,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,285,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,896. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 86.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $77,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

