Mark Stevens Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mark Stevens cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

NYSE:MO opened at $47.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.