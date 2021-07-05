Mark Stevens Increases Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Mark Stevens increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.29 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

