OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires New Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000.

NASDAQ CFFEU opened at $10.10 on Monday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

