Mark Stevens Has $175,000 Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Mark Stevens lessened its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Mark Stevens’ holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 174,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 597,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 81,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

NG opened at $8.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 85.40 and a quick ratio of 85.40.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $183,381.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,134 shares in the company, valued at $719,660.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $930,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

