ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Purchased by Mark Stevens

Mark Stevens boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) by 25.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mark Stevens’ holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver stock opened at $47.45 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

