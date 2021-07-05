Vestor Capital LLC Takes Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISCK. FMR LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 270,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.00. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

