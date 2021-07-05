Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Purchases New Stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $396,000.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

OTCMKTS:DHHCU opened at $9.98 on Monday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHHCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.