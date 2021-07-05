OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $995,000 in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENHU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,484,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $982,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CENHU opened at $10.30 on Monday. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

