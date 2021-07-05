Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) Holdings Decreased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its position in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,767 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Gores Holdings V worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth $20,800,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings V during the 1st quarter worth $15,394,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth $10,400,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth $10,370,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth $7,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRSV opened at $10.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

