Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 130,652 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 697,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,433,000 after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.0% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 200,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 118,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $146.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.48. The stock has a market cap of $182.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.