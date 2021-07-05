Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $51.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.38. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

In other news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

