OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $24,027,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 826,294 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $11,813,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 411.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 464,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 120.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 668,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 365,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,030,316.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 352,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CADE stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.95.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

CADE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

