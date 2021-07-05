OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EJFAU. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,463,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,462,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,341,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,298,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,239,000.

OTCMKTS EJFAU opened at $9.93 on Monday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

