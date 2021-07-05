Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,456 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 509,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $29,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $62.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

